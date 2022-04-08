Ireland find their groove and Malaysia dig deep for first win. Highlights from Day 6 in Potchefstroom







Action resumed after the rest day with three fascinating encounters to decide the 9-15th places. In the opening match, only a sudden death shoot-out could separate Wales and it took the cool head of Helene Herzog to send Austria through to the 9-12th place play-offs. There was no such decider needed in the Ireland vs Canada match as Ireland showed energy, flair and hunger to obliterate their rivals on route to a top 12 finish. The third match was a tense encounter between two debutant sides, Malaysia and Uruguay. Ending on the right end of a match that swung like a giant pendulum, Malaysia head to the 9-12th place play-offs.



