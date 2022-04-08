Potchefstroom (RSA)



All times GMT +2



7 Apr 2022 11:15 WAL v AUT (9th-16th Place) 0 - 0 (3 - 4 SO)

7 Apr 2022 15:45 IRL v CAN (9th-16th Place) 6 - 1

7 Apr 2022 18:00 URU v MAS (9th-16th Place) 1 - 2



8 Apr 2022 09:00 IND v KOR (Quarter-Final) 3 - 0

8 Apr 2022 11:15 NED v RSA (Quarter-Final)

8 Apr 2022 15:45 ENG v USA (Quarter-Final)

8 Apr 2022 18:00 ARG v GER (Quarter-Final)



9 Apr 2022 11:15 CAN v URU (13th-16th Place)

9 Apr 2022 13:30 ZIM v AUT (9th-12th Place)

9 Apr 2022 15:45 IRL v MAS (9th-12th Place) Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



