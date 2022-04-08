Netherlands have arrived with their second-string side but the Indian women's team still faces a stern test when it clashes with the rival in the double-leg FIH Pro League tie, starting on Friday.





None of the players, that competed for the Netherlands during their successful Olympic campaign, features in the visiting side. Image Courtesy: @TheHockeyIndia



Bhubaneswar: Olympic champions, the Netherlands have arrived with their second-string side but the Indian women's hockey team still faces a stern test when it clashes with the world number one rival in the double-leg FIH Pro League tie, starting here on Friday.



