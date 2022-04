World No. 1 Netherlands will be without its top stars for the FIH Pro League duel against India at the Kalinga Stadium.





FILE PHOTO: The Indian women’s team will hope to build on its performance against Germany. - BISWARANJAN ROUT



The Indian women’s team faces a tough challenge when it takes on World No. 1 Netherlands in the first of two matches in the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.