



East Bengal men’s hockey team are in seventh heaven after winning the Kolkata Premier Hockey League in Kolkata. The triumph assumes special significance because East Bengal won the Kolkata Premier Hockey League after a lenghty gap of 33 years – the last time they had won the 1989 edition when they put it across Eastern Railway 2-1 in the final. East Bengal hasn’t been regularly featuring in the Kolkata Premier Hockey League – they marked a return to the league last year after a hiatus of 21 years.



