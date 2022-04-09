The 2013 Indian women's junior hockey team, which won the first World Cup medal consisted of many future stars of Indian hockey - here's where the top players are right now!



By Soumya Bontra





The 2013 Women's Junior Hockey Team celebrate after winning the bronze medal (Source: Feminism in India)



The current Indian women's junior hockey team is performing incredibly well in South Africa and has qualified for the semifinals of the 2022 Women's Junior World Cup. So far, India has been unbeaten in the tournament and is aiming to win its first junior hockey World Cup title.



