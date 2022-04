Images taken by World Sport Pics & FIH



POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa – Similar to their previous game, another weather delay pushed back the start time but that didn’t hinder a battling performance from both the U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team and England when they met in the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Quarterfinal. USA started fast scoring in the first 3 minutes of play, but England came from behind to claim tight 2-1 win.