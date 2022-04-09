Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Unbeaten India storm into semi-finals with 3-0 win over South Korea

Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 11
India will next face the winner of the other quarter-final between three-time champions Netherlands and South Africa on Sunday.


Mumtaz Khan celebrates scoring the first goal for Junior Indian Women's Hockey Team against South Korea. Image: Twitter/@sports_odisha

Potchefstroom: The Indian women's hockey team continued its unbeaten run and defeated South Korea 3-0 on Friday to enter the semi-finals of the FIH Junior World Cup for only the second time.

