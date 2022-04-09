India will next face the winner of the other quarter-final between three-time champions Netherlands and South Africa on Sunday.





Mumtaz Khan celebrates scoring the first goal for Junior Indian Women's Hockey Team against South Korea. Image: Twitter/@sports_odisha



Potchefstroom: The Indian women's hockey team continued its unbeaten run and defeated South Korea 3-0 on Friday to enter the semi-finals of the FIH Junior World Cup for only the second time.



