India East Past South Korea to Romp into Semifinals

Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 9
Indian junior eves have ticked almost all the boxes in the Pool stage of the 9th Junior Women’s World Cup, maintaining an all-win record. The Salima Tete-captained side must have surprised many by their imperious showing in the showpiece event – the manner in which they put it across Germany 2-1 must have made other top teams such as the Netherlands, Argentina, and England sit up and take notice of them. With all respect to South Korea, the league-phase performance of the Erik Wonning-coached side left no one in doubt who will start as favourties in the quarterfinal clash. South Korea to be honest, would consider themselves lucky to make it to the quarterfinals despite losing two of their three pool games – they just made it on better goal average to nudge out Uruguay and Austria.

