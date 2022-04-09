Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Germany stun Argentina with four goal first half to join India, Netherlands and England in semi-finals

Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 11
Quarter-finals day produced four top class matches with some tremendous skills on display but the performance of the day was that of the German team as they put on a classy show to outgun reigning champions Argentina. India put in a dominating and professional performance to defeat Asian rivals Korea. The Eves barely broke into top gear and it is exciting to think there is much more to come from this team.

