Neha and Sonika scored in India’s only second win against the Netherlands in 10 attempts and first in 48 years.



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





Women’s FIH Pro League: India stun defending champions Netherlands Picture by ADIMAZES PVT LTD



The Indian women’s hockey team handed defending champions the Netherlands their first defeat in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Friday.