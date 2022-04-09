Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian Women Post Famous Win Over Netherlands – First in 48 Years!

Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022
There was a great deal of talk on the eve of the India-Netherlands clash over the Dutch not coming to India with their first-choice side because many players are either busy preparing for the Euro Hockey League or doing Junior World Cup duty in South Africa. To call a spade a spade, it can’t be India’s focus area if the visitors took a call to field a second-string or even a third-string side in a tournament having the stature of FIH Pro League. Indian eves did what they had to do – give their best shot and prevailed over the Netherlands by the odd goal in three – their first win over the Dutch in 48 years – they last beat them 1-0 at the 1974 World Cup at France.

