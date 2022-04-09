Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Clinical Indian eves end Dutch winning streak

Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 10
India registered their first win against Netherlands in over a decade with a clinical 2-1 win thanks to their efficient attacking performance backed by their usually stellar defence. Netherlands came into the contest against India today with a long winning streak in the FIH competitions, with their last loss coming against Argentina in the FIH Hockey Pro League back in 2020. But with a much-changed team filled with youngsters, they more than met their match against an experienced Indian team.

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

