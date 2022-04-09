2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League (W) - 9 April
Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar
All times GMT + 5:30
8 Apr 2022 19:30 IND v NED (RR) 2 - 1
9 Apr 2022 15:30 IND v NED (RR) 1 - 0 (Q2)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|22
|5
|17
|17
|2
|India
|7
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|18
|10
|8
|15
|3
|Germany
|8
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|14
|8
|6
|13
|4
|Argentina
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|6
|10
|12
|5
|Belgium
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|6
|6
|Spain
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|6
|7
|England
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|10
|-6
|0
|8
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|0
|9
|United States
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|19
|-19
|0
Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre