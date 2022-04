By Jugjet Singh





Two Malaysian players (in white) try to stop an Irish player during a Junior World Cup match in Potchefstroom, South Africa, yesterday. Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: It was a final minute heartbreak for the Malaysian women who went down 2-1 to Ireland in a 9th-12th playoff match at hockey's Junior World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa yesterday.