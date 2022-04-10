Potchefstroom (RSA)



All times GMT +2



9 Apr 2022 11:15 CAN v URU (13th-16th Place) 1 - 4

9 Apr 2022 13:30 ZIM v AUT (9th-12th Place) 0 - 1

9 Apr 2022 15:45 IRL v MAS (9th-12th Place) 2 - 1



10 Apr 2022 09:00 USA v ARG (5th-8th Place) 0 - 2

10 Apr 2022 11:15 RSA v KOR (5th-8th Place) 0 - 1

10 Apr 2022 13:30 NED v IND (Semi-Final)

10 Apr 2022 15:45 ENG v GER (Semi-Final)



Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre