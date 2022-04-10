

Yibbi Jansen YC) During the match between India vs Netherlands held at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, India on the 9th April 2022 WORLDSPORTPICS



The very young Dutch team selected for the FIH Pro League in India survived Saturday in the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, which had turned into a baking oven. After the 1-2 loss on Friday , the Orange played a nice 1-1 draw a day later. The shoot-outs were also won by the Netherlands, which earned a bonus point and remains the leader in the Pro League.



