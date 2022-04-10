Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian women's team loses to second string Netherlands side in shootout

Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 21
India dished out a below-par performance to suffer a 1-3 loss to Olympic champions Netherlands' second string side in the shootout after both sides were locked 1-1 in the regulation time on Saturday


Rajwinder Kaur scored in the first minute of the match and the Dutch side equalised in the 53rd minute through captain Jansen Yibbi to take the match to the shootout. Image Courtesy: @TheHockeyIndia

Bhubaneswar: The Indian women's hockey team dished out a below-par performance to suffer a 1-3 loss to Olympic champions Netherlands' second string side in the shootout after both sides were locked 1-1 in the regulation time in the second match of their FIH Pro League tie here on Saturday.

