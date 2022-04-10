Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian Eves Done in By Late Dutch Equaliser, Lose Shootout

Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 18
It was a match that did not live up to great heights – it struggled to match the excitement of the first leg which the hosts won 2-1. The hot, humid conditions at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar since it was a day game, may have been a factor in free-flowing hockey taking a backseat. India appeared to be in control for most part of the match and was done in by a late equaliser, and subsequently went down in the shootout to be denied a bonus point. The Dutch will feel a lot better after the opening game blues.

