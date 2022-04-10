Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar



8 Apr 2022 19:30 IND v NED (RR) 2 - 1

9 Apr 2022 15:30 IND v NED (RR) 1 - 1 (1/4 - 3/4 SO)



Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 India 8 4 1 0 2 1 19 11 8 22 2 Netherlands 8 5 2 0 0 1 23 6 17 19 3 Germany 8 3 1 0 2 2 14 8 6 13 4 Argentina 4 4 0 0 0 0 16 6 10 12 5 Belgium 6 2 0 0 0 4 7 12 -5 6 6 Spain 6 1 1 0 1 3 9 13 -4 6 7 England 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 10 -6 0 8 China 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 9 -7 0 9 United States 4 0 0 0 0 4 0 19 -19 0

IND v ENG (W) matches were cancelled. The FIH and the 2 teams agreed that 6 points for these matches are awarded to IND



