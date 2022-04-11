Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

India to play for bronze after semi-final loss to Netherlands

Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 24
View Comments

The Indian women’s hockey team lost to three-time champions the Netherlands 3-0. India will play England next for the bronze medal on Tuesday.

By Utathya Nag


FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup: India to play for bronze after semi-final loss to Netherlands Picture by Hockey India

India lost their FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2022 semi-finals against three-time champions the Netherlands 3-0 at the North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.