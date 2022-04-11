The Indian women’s hockey team lost to three-time champions the Netherlands 3-0. India will play England next for the bronze medal on Tuesday.



By Utathya Nag





FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup: India to play for bronze after semi-final loss to Netherlands Picture by Hockey India



India lost their FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2022 semi-finals against three-time champions the Netherlands 3-0 at the North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday.



