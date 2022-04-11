Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Heartbreak for India as they lose 0-3 to Netherlands in semi-finals

Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 20
View Comments

The Indian women's team's dream run in the World Cup came to a screeching halt after it suffered a 0-3 defeat to three-time champions, the Netherlands in the semi-finals, on Sunday.


India, whose best finish in the tournament came in the 2013 edition where they finished as bronze medallists, were eying a maiden berth in the summit clash of the event. Image Courtesy: Hockey India

Potchefstroom: The Indian women's hockey team's dream run in the FIH Junior World Cup came to a screeching halt after it suffered a 0-3 defeat to three-time champions, the Netherlands in the semi-finals, here on Sunday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.