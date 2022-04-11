The Indian women's team's dream run in the World Cup came to a screeching halt after it suffered a 0-3 defeat to three-time champions, the Netherlands in the semi-finals, on Sunday.





India, whose best finish in the tournament came in the 2013 edition where they finished as bronze medallists, were eying a maiden berth in the summit clash of the event. Image Courtesy: Hockey India



Potchefstroom: The Indian women's hockey team's dream run in the FIH Junior World Cup came to a screeching halt after it suffered a 0-3 defeat to three-time champions, the Netherlands in the semi-finals, here on Sunday.



