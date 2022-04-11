Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Fighting India Find the Going Tough Against Formidable Dutch

Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 19
It was on August 2013 – venue – Monchengladbach – the Dutch overwhelmed India 3-0 in the semifinal of the 7th Junior Women’s World Cup at Santiago – a similar script was written at Potchefstroom in the 9th Junior Women’s World Cup as the Blueshirts went down to the Orange brigade by an identical margin. The pattern of the 2013 edition semifinal was similar to the 2022 edition semifinal – the Dutch scored a first half goal and added two two late goals in the 2015 edition at Santiago and at Potchefstroom, the Netherlands once again scored in the first half and scoring two late goals to march into their fourth consecutive final of the Junior Women’s World Cup.

