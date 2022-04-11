Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Argentina Tops U-21 USWNT in Close Junior World Cup Match

Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 22
Images taken by World Sport Pics & FIH

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa – In the 5th-8th placement game of FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, taking place at North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa, the U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team took on Pan American opponent, Argentina. Trailing just 1-0 at halftime, a determined USA was unable to capitalize on their opportunities and kept the game close until the Los Leones extended their lead to 2-0 with 10 minutes to go for the win.

