

Images taken by World Sport Pics & FIH



POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa – In the 5th-8th placement game of FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, taking place at North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa, the U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team took on Pan American opponent, Argentina. Trailing just 1-0 at halftime, a determined USA was unable to capitalize on their opportunities and kept the game close until the Los Leones extended their lead to 2-0 with 10 minutes to go for the win.



