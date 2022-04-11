FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2022 - 11 April
Potchefstroom (RSA)
All times GMT +2
10 Apr 2022 09:00 USA v ARG (5th-8th Place) 0 - 2
10 Apr 2022 11:15 RSA v KOR (5th-8th Place) 0 - 1
10 Apr 2022 13:30 NED v IND (Semi-Final) 3 - 0
10 Apr 2022 15:45 ENG v GER (Semi-Final) 0 - 8
11 Apr 2022 11:15 WAL v URU (13th-14th Place)
11 Apr 2022 13:30 ZIM v MAS (11th-12th Place)
11 Apr 2022 15:45 AUT v IRL (9th-10th Place)
FIH Match Centre