India look to recreate 2013 magic against England in bronze-medal match

Published on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
India had a memorable campaign in the tournament till the semi-finals, where they lost 0-3 to three-time champions, the Netherlands.


India had an unbeaten run in the pool stages, which include a 2-1 win over Germany. (Photo Source: Twitter/Hockey india)

Potchefstroom: Their dream of winning a maiden FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup title shattered, India need to lift their morale quickly to match their best-ever third-place finish when they take on England in the bronze medal tie on Tuesday.

