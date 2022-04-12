India had a memorable campaign in the tournament till the semi-finals, where they lost 0-3 to three-time champions, the Netherlands.





India had an unbeaten run in the pool stages, which include a 2-1 win over Germany. (Photo Source: Twitter/Hockey india)



Potchefstroom: Their dream of winning a maiden FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup title shattered, India need to lift their morale quickly to match their best-ever third-place finish when they take on England in the bronze medal tie on Tuesday.



