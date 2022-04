By Jugjet Singh





A Malaysian player (in white) tries to break away from two Zimbabwe players during a Junior World Cup match in Potchefstroom, South Africa, yesterday. Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian women's hockey team showed great fighting spirit to carve out a remarkable 7-2 win over Zimbabwe to claim 11th place in the Junior World Cup (JWC) in Potchefstroom, South Africa. yesterday.