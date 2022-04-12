Potchefstroom (RSA)



All times GMT +2



11 Apr 2022 11:15 WAL v URU (13th-14th Place) 1 - 5

11 Apr 2022 13:30 ZIM v MAS (11th-12th Place) 2 - 7

11 Apr 2022 15:45 AUT v IRL (9th-10th Place) 0 - 4



12 Apr 2022 09:00 RSA v USA (7th-8th Place) 3 - 2

12 Apr 2022 11:15 KOR v ARG (5th-6th Place)

12 Apr 2022 13:30 IND v ENG (3rd-4th Place)

12 Apr 2022 15:45 NED v GER (Final)



Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre