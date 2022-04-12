FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2022 - 12 April
Potchefstroom (RSA)
All times GMT +2
11 Apr 2022 11:15 WAL v URU (13th-14th Place) 1 - 5
11 Apr 2022 13:30 ZIM v MAS (11th-12th Place) 2 - 7
11 Apr 2022 15:45 AUT v IRL (9th-10th Place) 0 - 4
12 Apr 2022 09:00 RSA v USA (7th-8th Place) 3 - 2
12 Apr 2022 11:15 KOR v ARG (5th-6th Place)
12 Apr 2022 13:30 IND v ENG (3rd-4th Place)
12 Apr 2022 15:45 NED v GER (Final)
