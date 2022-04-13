Hockey Haryana Flying High After Annexing Junior Women National Crown
Hockey Haryana are feeling on top of the world after retaining the 12th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship held at in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. In a repeat of the 2021 edition final, Hockey Haryana outclassed Hockey Jharkhand 3-0 in the summit clash. Unlike the final clash of the 2021 edition that was hard-fought when Haryana nudged out Jharkhand 3-2, this time around the Haryana girls did not have to exert much and scored once in the first half and twice in the second half to emerge champions.