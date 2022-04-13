Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey Haryana Flying High After Annexing Junior Women National Crown

Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 14
Hockey Haryana are feeling on top of the world after retaining the 12th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship held at in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. In a repeat of the 2021 edition final, Hockey Haryana outclassed Hockey Jharkhand 3-0 in the summit clash. Unlike the final clash of the 2021 edition that was hard-fought when Haryana nudged out Jharkhand 3-2, this time around the Haryana girls did not have to exert much and scored once in the first half and twice in the second half to emerge champions.

