IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS & FIH



POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa – The U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team took on the host nation South Africa in the 7th-8th place match of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, taking place at North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa. After finding themselves trailing 2-0 at halftime, USA’s late push fell short as they lost to South Africa, 3-2.