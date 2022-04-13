Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Mumtaz's brace goes in vain as Indian team loses to England in bronze medal match

Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 14
Mumtaz, India's highest scorer in the tournament with eight strikes, scored two field goals in the 21st and 47th minutes


India junior women hockey team (Source: Hockey India/Twitter)

Mumtaz Khan's brace went in vain as the Indian women's hockey team's dream of reclaiming a bronze medal from the FIH Junior World Cup went up in smoke, losing 0-3 in the shoot-out to England after both the teams were locked 2-2 at the end of regulation time on Tuesday. Mumtaz, India's highest scorer in the tournament with eight strikes, scored two field goals in the 21st and 47th minutes, but those were cancelled by Millie Giglio (18th) and Claudia Swain (58th) to take the third-fourth play-off match to a shoot-out.

