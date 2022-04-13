The Indian women’s hockey team dominated the match in the regulation time but conceded a late goal to England.



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup: India blanked by England in shootout for bronze .Picture by Hockey India



India went down to England 3-0 in the shootout after regulation time ended in a 2-2 draw in the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2022 bronze medal match at the North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Tuesday.



