India blanked by England in shootout for bronze

Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 17
The Indian women’s hockey team dominated the match in the regulation time but conceded a late goal to England.

By Ali Asgar Nalwala


FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup: India blanked by England in shootout for bronze .Picture by Hockey India

India went down to England 3-0 in the shootout after regulation time ended in a 2-2 draw in the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2022 bronze medal match at the North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Tuesday.

