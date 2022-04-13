



It was a case of being close to doorstep of victory before India conceded a late goal that stretched the match into a shootout, where they came a cropper and missed out on a bronze medal, finishing fourth. The bronze medal miss must be deeply disappointing for the Indian junior eves but one cannot take away the fact that these girls have done all of us proud – giving us the belief that the junior women talent supplyline is very much in health mode. India was going for glory and with less than minutes left for the final hooter, Cladia Swan played a spoiler nicking home past Bichu Devi Kharibam, who would have realised how hockey can be a great leveller. The Indian goalkeeper failed to save three times even as they failed to score thrice to hand the shootout to the red brigade.



