FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2022 - Finals
Potchefstroom (RSA)
11 Apr 2022 11:15 WAL v URU (13th-14th Place) 1 - 5
11 Apr 2022 13:30 ZIM v MAS (11th-12th Place) 2 - 7
11 Apr 2022 15:45 AUT v IRL (9th-10th Place) 0 - 4
12 Apr 2022 09:00 RSA v USA (7th-8th Place) 3 - 2
12 Apr 2022 11:15 KOR v ARG (5th-6th Place) 0 - 10
12 Apr 2022 13:30 IND v ENG (3rd-4th Place) 2 - 2 (0 - 3 SO)
12 Apr 2022 15:45 NED v GER (Final) 3 - 1
Final standings
1. Netherlands
2. Germany
3. England
4. India
5. Argentina
6. Korea
7. South Africa
8. USA
9. Ireland
10. Austria
11. Malaysia
12. Zimbabwe
13. Uruguay
14. Wales
15. Canada
