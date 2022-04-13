Potchefstroom (RSA)



11 Apr 2022 11:15 WAL v URU (13th-14th Place) 1 - 5

11 Apr 2022 13:30 ZIM v MAS (11th-12th Place) 2 - 7

11 Apr 2022 15:45 AUT v IRL (9th-10th Place) 0 - 4



12 Apr 2022 09:00 RSA v USA (7th-8th Place) 3 - 2

12 Apr 2022 11:15 KOR v ARG (5th-6th Place) 0 - 10

12 Apr 2022 13:30 IND v ENG (3rd-4th Place) 2 - 2 (0 - 3 SO)

12 Apr 2022 15:45 NED v GER (Final) 3 - 1



Final standings



1. Netherlands

2. Germany

3. England

4. India

5. Argentina

6. Korea

7. South Africa

8. USA

9. Ireland

10. Austria

11. Malaysia

12. Zimbabwe

13. Uruguay

14. Wales

15. Canada



Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre