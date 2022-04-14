Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Belgium: Leopold Fined With 3 Point Deduction

Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 23
The people of Brussels were penalized for a rule violation during the match against Antwerp.

Laurent Toussaint



The Ucclois club is definitely at the heart of the news this Tuesday. This morning, the ARBH (Belgian Hockey Federation) announced that the Federal Prosecutor’s Office had decided to refer to the Control Committee, on April 21, the “Monja and Albertarrio” case, named after the Argentinian players of Leopold who would have played several matches during the first round of the competition in the Honor Division, with a tourist visa (which is no longer authorized for non-European citizens unless they receive no remuneration or benefit in kind, direct or indirect).

