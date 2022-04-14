Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Experienced India start firm favourites versus new-look Germany

Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 25
View Comments

India would look to bank on experience and favourable home conditions when it takes on a new-look Germany on Thursday with an aim to consolidate their lead at the top of the FIH Pro League standings.


India are currently on top with 21 points from 10 games, four clear of second-placed Germany, who have garnered 17 points from eight matches. Image Courtesy: @TheHockeyIndia

Bhubaneswar: The Indian men's hockey team would look to bank on experience and favourable home conditions when it takes on a new-look Germany with an aim to consolidate their lead at the top of the FIH Pro League standings.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.