2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League (M) - 14 April
Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar
All times GMT +5:30
14 Apr 2022 19:30 IND v GER (RR)
15 Apr 2022 17:00 IND v GER (RR)
Cenard, Buenos Aires
All times GMT -3
16 Apr 2022 18:30 ARG v FRA (RR)
17 Apr 2022 18:30 ARG v FRA (RR)
