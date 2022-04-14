Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar



All times GMT +5:30



14 Apr 2022 19:30 IND v GER (RR)

15 Apr 2022 17:00 IND v GER (RR)



Cenard, Buenos Aires



All times GMT -3



16 Apr 2022 18:30 ARG v FRA (RR)

17 Apr 2022 18:30 ARG v FRA (RR)

Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre