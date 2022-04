Courtesy of Hockey India







Bhubaneswar, 14 April 2022: Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik on Thursday unveiled the official logo of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium. The prestigious quadrennial tournament is scheduled to be held from 13 January 2023 to 29 January 2023.