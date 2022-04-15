Savita Punia produced her best in the Indian women’s hockey team’s quarterfinal triumph over the mighty Australians at the Tokyo Olympics. In a chat with Sportstar, she reflects on her journey and her goals for what is another important year for the team.



Aashin Prasad





Timeless: Savita Punia, 31, still has some unfinished business and wants to continue playing. “Age is not an issue for a goalkeeper The chief coach (Janneke Schopman) says as long as you are fit, reflexes are fast and you feel like you are performing at a high level, you keep going.” - BISWARANJAN ROUT



For Savita Punia, the fourth-placed finish at the Tokyo Olympics last year was a culmination of four years of toil to overcome the pain of the group-stage exit in Rio.



