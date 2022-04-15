Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India Assert Superiority over Disappointing Germany

Published on Friday, 15 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 28
It was far from being a stroll in the pitch for the inexperienced Germans against the might of India. The Honamas were sans the services of several key players such as regular captain Mat Grambusch, Niklas Wellen, Christopher Ruhr, Gonazlo Peillat, and Lukas Windfeder. The Andre Henning-coached side struggled to express themselves as the early exchanges bordered on mediocrity before the match came to life with India gradually taking the attack to the opposition. The lack of firepower of the Germans was amply evident as India outplayed them to pull off a 3-0 win and now are firmly perched on top of the standings with 24 points from 11 matches.

