S2H Team







Coming into a match as firm favourites is a tricky proposition. Especially against German opposition said to be second string. But India did as Harmanpreet Singh said before the match and that was to focus on themselves. Surely enough, at the end of the first match of the FIH Pro League doubleheader, the scoreline read 3-0 to the hosts at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.