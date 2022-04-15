Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Harmanpreet stars again as India blank Germany

Published on Friday, 15 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 22
An experienced Indian team gave a dominant attacking and defensive performance to outclass their young German counterparts in a thrilling game that saw non-stop attacking action throughout the 60 minutes. Penalty Corners once again proved to be India’s greatest ally as they converted from 3 of their 6 opportunities from the set pieces. Harmanpreet got the first two goals, taking his season tally to 16 goals, with player of the match Abhishek getting the 3rd goal, by getting a deflection on another Harmanpreet penalty corner attempt.

