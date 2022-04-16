Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Andy Tennant leaves Scottish Hockey

Published on Saturday, 16 April 2022
Scottish Hockey can confirm that Andy Tennant has left his role as Head of Performance.

Tennant joined Scottish Hockey in 2017 after 13 instrumental years in Scottish Cricket. In his 5 years with Scottish Hockey, the sport has seen the development of a clear Playground to Podium Pathway; the creation of a domestic Super Series at both senior and youth level; the ground-breaking Brave Performance Blueprint; and key spin-off initiatives such as the Brave Academy Programme.

 

