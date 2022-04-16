Scottish Hockey can confirm that Andy Tennant has left his role as Head of Performance.



Tennant joined Scottish Hockey in 2017 after 13 instrumental years in Scottish Cricket. In his 5 years with Scottish Hockey, the sport has seen the development of a clear Playground to Podium Pathway; the creation of a domestic Super Series at both senior and youth level; the ground-breaking Brave Performance Blueprint; and key spin-off initiatives such as the Brave Academy Programme.



