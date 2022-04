By Jugjet Singh





Though the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association (KLHA) have been dormant for two years, newly elected president I. Vikneswaran is planning for a “grand reopening” after Hari Raya. -NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Though the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association (KLHA) have been dormant for two years, newly elected president I. Vikneswaran is planning for a "grand reopening" after Hari Raya.