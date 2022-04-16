The Indians scored through Sukhjeet Singh (19th minute), Varun Kumar (41st) and Abhishek (54th), while Germany's lone goal was scored by Anton Boeckel (45th).





The Indian men's hockey team defeated an inexperienced Germany 3-1 in the second match of the double-leg tie to consolidate its lead at the top of the FIH Pro League standings in Bhubaneswar on Friday. - HOCKEY INDIA



The Indian men's hockey team defeated an inexperienced Germany 3-1 in the second match of the double-leg tie to consolidate its lead at the top of the FIH Pro League standings in Bhubaneswar on Friday.



