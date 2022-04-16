Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India Comfortably Breach Germany Frontier

Published on Saturday, 16 April 2022 10:00 | Hits: 29
There was not much to write home about Andre Henning-coached Germans in the first leg tie. The Honamas needed to brush aside the cobwebs of the first leg blues and dish out a strong performance. But it was the Amit Rohidas-captained Indian outfit packed it far too much ammunition to sneak out a 3-1 win over Germany – a win that puts India comfortably at the top of the points table with 27 points from 12 matches. India now tough away games against Olympic champions Belgium and the Netherlands in the second and third week of June.

