Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar



All times GMT +5:30



14 Apr 2022 19:30 IND v GER (RR) 3 - 0

15 Apr 2022 17:00 IND v GER (RR) 3 - 1



Cenard, Buenos Aires



All times GMT -3



16 Apr 2022 18:30 ARG v FRA (RR)

17 Apr 2022 18:30 ARG v FRA (RR)



Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 India 12 8 1 0 1 2 54 30 24 28 2 Germany 10 5 1 0 0 4 24 25 -1 17 3 Netherlands 6 4 2 0 0 0 28 9 19 16 4 Argentina 6 3 1 0 0 2 12 10 2 11 5 Belgium 6 3 0 0 1 2 17 10 7 10 6 France 8 3 0 0 1 4 18 23 -5 10 7 England 6 2 0 0 1 3 16 15 1 7 8 Spain 6 1 0 0 1 4 14 20 -6 4 9 South Africa 8 0 0 0 0 8 11 52 -41 0

Women



Cenard, Buenos Aires



All times GMT -3



16 Apr 2022 16:00 ARG v USA (RR)

17 Apr 2022 16:00 ARG v USA (RR)



Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre