2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League - 16 April
Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar
All times GMT +5:30
14 Apr 2022 19:30 IND v GER (RR) 3 - 0
15 Apr 2022 17:00 IND v GER (RR) 3 - 1
Cenard, Buenos Aires
All times GMT -3
16 Apr 2022 18:30 ARG v FRA (RR)
17 Apr 2022 18:30 ARG v FRA (RR)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|12
|8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|54
|30
|24
|28
|2
|Germany
|10
|5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|24
|25
|-1
|17
|3
|Netherlands
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|28
|9
|19
|16
|4
|Argentina
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|12
|10
|2
|11
|5
|Belgium
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|10
|7
|10
|6
|France
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|18
|23
|-5
|10
|7
|England
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|16
|15
|1
|7
|8
|Spain
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|14
|20
|-6
|4
|9
|South Africa
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|11
|52
|-41
|0
Women
Cenard, Buenos Aires
All times GMT -3
16 Apr 2022 16:00 ARG v USA (RR)
17 Apr 2022 16:00 ARG v USA (RR)
