A close encounter in Loughborough saw England U21 men win 3-1 over Scotland in the first of three test matches.



England started off on the front foot but it was Scotland who broke the deadlock. Euan Burgess played a lovely pass into the D for Keir Robb who picked out Ben Galloway, and Galloway made no mistake to find the net for his first Scotland U21s goal. 1-0.