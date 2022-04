Images Taken by World Sport Pics



BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – At Cenard in Buenos Aires, there was a Pan American battle between the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team and No. 2 Argentina in their first meeting of the 2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League. USA held the lead at the half, but Las Leonas capitalized on three penalty corners to overcome a strong performance by the red, white and blue, 1-3.