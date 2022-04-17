Cenard, Buenos Aires



All times GMT -3



16 Apr 2022 18:30 ARG v FRA (RR) 4 - 2

17 Apr 2022 18:30 ARG v FRA (RR)



Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 India 12 8 1 0 1 2 54 30 24 27 2 Germany 10 5 1 0 0 4 24 25 -1 17 3 Netherlands 6 4 2 0 0 0 28 9 19 16 4 Argentina 7 4 1 0 0 2 16 12 4 14 5 Belgium 6 3 0 0 1 2 17 10 7 10 6 France 9 3 0 0 1 5 20 27 -7 10 7 England 6 2 0 0 1 3 16 15 1 7 8 Spain 6 1 0 0 1 4 14 20 -6 4 9 South Africa 8 0 0 0 0 8 11 52 -41 0

Women



Cenard, Buenos Aires



All times GMT -3



16 Apr 2022 16:00 ARG v USA (RR) 3 - 1

17 Apr 2022 16:00 ARG v USA (RR)



Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 India 8 4 1 0 2 1 19 11 8 22 2 Netherlands 8 5 2 0 0 1 23 6 17 19 3 Argentina 5 5 0 0 0 0 19 7 12 15 4 Germany 8 3 1 0 2 2 14 8 6 13 5 Belgium 6 2 0 0 0 4 7 12 -5 6 6 Spain 6 1 1 0 1 3 9 13 -4 6 7 England 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 10 -6 0 8 China 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 9 -7 0 9 United States 5 0 0 0 0 5 1 22 -21 0

Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



FIH Match Centre