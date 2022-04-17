2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League - 17 April
Cenard, Buenos Aires
All times GMT -3
16 Apr 2022 18:30 ARG v FRA (RR) 4 - 2
17 Apr 2022 18:30 ARG v FRA (RR)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|12
|8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|54
|30
|24
|27
|2
|Germany
|10
|5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|24
|25
|-1
|17
|3
|Netherlands
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|28
|9
|19
|16
|4
|Argentina
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|16
|12
|4
|14
|5
|Belgium
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|10
|7
|10
|6
|France
|9
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|20
|27
|-7
|10
|7
|England
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|16
|15
|1
|7
|8
|Spain
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|14
|20
|-6
|4
|9
|South Africa
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|11
|52
|-41
|0
Women
Cenard, Buenos Aires
All times GMT -3
16 Apr 2022 16:00 ARG v USA (RR) 3 - 1
17 Apr 2022 16:00 ARG v USA (RR)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|8
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|19
|11
|8
|22
|2
|Netherlands
|8
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|23
|6
|17
|19
|3
|Argentina
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|7
|12
|15
|4
|Germany
|8
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|14
|8
|6
|13
|5
|Belgium
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|6
|6
|Spain
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|6
|7
|England
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|10
|-6
|0
|8
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|0
|9
|United States
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|22
|-21
|0
FIH Match Centre